As many as seven states and UTs have reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel to below 4%, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. These state are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar.

Meanwhile, in 22 states and UTs the VAT on ATF is still more than 4%. “I wrote to 22 chief ministers and LGs to reduce it. We are having discussions with them," he said.

Air India disinvestment: ‘Process could be completed by Dec on Jan'

On Air India disinvestment, the minister asserted, “We are working 26*7 not 24*7 in the matter. But we need to follow due process, short-circuiting is not the way."

“The process could be completed in the last week of December or January...We are in completion with the process."

Last month, the Central government has successfully disinvested a 100% stake to Tata Sons of Air India. However, pending dues by Air India need to be noted to the new owner.

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has won the bid for acquiring Air India, marking the end of the process to privatize the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

Evaluating process on normalising overseas flight operations

Earlier in the day, the minister said the government is evaluating the process for normalising international operations. He further said, Centre wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

"I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment".

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

(With input from agencies)

