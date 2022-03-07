Only 7% women in India invest independently through self-learning: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The report also showed that 33% women in India do not invest at all and the number is as high as 40% in the 21-25 years age group. Overall, 55% women in the country are either not investing or are unaware of their investments
Only 7% of women in India invest independently through self-learning, as per Women & Money Power 2022 survey released by LXME, a financial platform for women. Interestingly, this number was higher in non-metros as opposed to metros indicating a higher intent of learning from women in tier-I or tier-II cities.
In association with Axis My India, the survey was carried out among 4,000 women across different age groups, life stages and occupations across metros, tier II and III cities.
The report highlighted that even as women are considered to be good savers, 78% save less than 20% on their income. Further, 56% save less than 10% and 14% women do not save any money.
Among spending habits, the top three categories where women spend most are groceries, child education fees and personal shopping.
Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of LXME, said, “The survey showcases a strong message on how women are not making their own money decisions. This stems from a lack of financial awareness leading to misconceptions and a fear of investing. While we have seen time and again how women make excellent money managers, we have noticed that the involvement of women in decision-making is low to average for financial investments and high purchase decisions."
In terms of financial awareness, the report found that 63% of women find most of the financial terms difficult to understand, while 55% women were not making informed investment decisions, 33% were not investing at all and 22% were not aware of investments in their name.
Further, 38% of the respondents said that they invested with assistance, 76% of them took assistance from their partners & family.
Another ill-informed fear, that investing is for the rich, turns out to be true among the respondents as the highest 39% women stated low funds to be the reason for not investing their money. This is followed by the lack of financial awareness at 12% and fear of losing savings at 10%.
The involvement of women in decision making was average for financial investments and high purchase decisions like buying a home, car and more whereas women had high involvement in the purchase of essential household items, education of children & planning of holidays.
The report also stated that 59% women had no insurance (life or health). This is despite the two years of pandemic.
Among the investment instruments preferred by women, gold and fixed deposit topped the chart with 42% and 35% stating as their top choices respectively followed by Public Provident Fund (23%) and traditional instruments like chit funds (17%). Women in India are clearly shying away from market-based investments with a low 14% investing in mutual funds and just 10% in stocks.
Overall, only 13% women invested in financial assets whereas 35% women invest in traditional instruments.
