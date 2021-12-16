OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Only 9% MSMEs closed their operation due to Covid-19, says govt
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Thursday informed the Parliament that despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on small and medium enterprises in the country, 91 percent of the MSMEs were found functional during an online survey of 5,774 MSMEs by NSIC in August 2020.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said that during an online survey of 5,774 MSMEs in August 2020, it was found that 91 percent of them were functional and 9 percent closed down due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns.

In a reply to a question by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister of MSMEs Narayan Rane told the Lok Sabha, "National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) conducted an online survey in Aug 2020, covering around 5,774 MSMEs in 32 States/UTs to assess impact of COVID on MSMEs. It was found that 91 percent MSMEs were functional and 9 percent closed down due to the impact."

Regarding the state-wise bad loan data in MSMEs sector, the government further informed the Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India does not have state-wise NPA data in MSME sector.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout