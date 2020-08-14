Only a fourth of all tax return filers pay any taxes

NEW DELHI: Only a fourth of the 65 million income tax return filers actually pay any taxes while the rest either claim no tax liability in their returns or get their entire tax outgo back as refunds, a government official said.

These 15 million persons with a net tax outgo include all classes of assessees including individuals, corporate tax payers and Hindu Undivided Families, explained the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is this worrisome situation that led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal on Thursday to those outside the tax net to come clean and pay their taxes while admitting that only about 15 million people in a nation of 1.3 billion people pay income taxes.

The statistics shows the massive challenge before the Income Tax department in its tax collection efforts, which has got accentuated by the coronavirus crisis—the only sector that weathered the massive economic shock dealt by the pandemic is agriculture the income from which is exempt from taxation.

One factor that led to a large number of assessees remaining as tax return filers without making tax payments is the relief given in the interim budget of 2019 that gave a tax rebate to those with taxable income upto ₹5 lakh. Such people have to file their tax returns but do not have to pay any tax. The basic tax exemption limit, however, has been retained at ₹2.5 lakh. “This has benefited about two crore (20 million) people," said another official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Latest data from the finance ministry showed that the number of people declaring taxable income above ₹5 lakh has been growing over the years. From 6.9 million in assessment year 2014-15, they have grown to 7.8 million, 9.6 million, 11.3 million and 14.5 million in subsequent years, said the first person quoted above.

While the number of assessees with actual tax outgo is surprisingly small, going by the statutory definition of ‘tax payer’ under the Income Tax Act, the count is higher as it covers every person who has either filed a tax return or in whose case tax has been deducted at source even if return has not been filed.

Widening the tax base has been a priority for the Income Tax department for some time which has led to heavy use of technology and data analytics, data sharing with the indirect tax administration and the capital market regulator Sebi, extending the coverage of taxes to be deducted at source and setting limits on cash transactions.

In indirect tax, the government witnessed a sharp backlash, especially from traders and small businesses, when Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out in 2017 which sought to expand tax compliance. Eventually, many of the features of GST including frequency of return filing and the threshold for a liberal tax payment scheme for small businesses were relaxed under pressure from small enterprises.

Scaling up the income tax department’s faceless assessment scheme to all cases barring a few, announced by Modi on Thursday, could shield the department from any charge of harassment that it has faced in the past on account of field officers’ alleged overreach in efforts to meet revenue targets. For businesses, the compliance costs are expected to reduce with improved privacy and confidentiality of information, according to Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co., a law firm. (ends)





