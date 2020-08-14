Only a fourth of all tax return filers pay any taxes

One factor that led to a large number of assessees remaining as tax return filers without making tax payments is the relief given in the interim budget of 2019 that gave a tax rebate to those with taxable income upto ₹5 lakh. Such people have to file their tax returns but do not have to pay any tax. The basic tax exemption limit, however, has been retained at ₹2.5 lakh. “This has benefited about two crore (20 million) people," said another official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.