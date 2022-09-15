Only a fourth of road assets out of rough patch post default: Report

“The total debt outstanding for the 120 stressed assets stood at ₹62,000 crore. One-fourth of road projects have come out of default through various routes viz. stake sale and substitution wherein strong sponsor groups/ investors (private equity funds) have taken over the stressed assets, improved cash flow position, and restructuring. Through this, ₹20,000 crore of debt has been regularised. However, balance ₹42,000 crore of debt is still in default or is awaiting settlement in terminated projects," Rajeshwar Burla, group head, corporate ratings, ICRA, said.