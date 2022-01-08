This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Only Covaxin for 15-18 years age group: Bharat Biotech tells healthcare workers
1 min read.11:52 AM ISTANI
Amid several reports of other Covid-19 vaccines being administered to 15-18 years age group, Bharat Biotech urges healthcare workers to only administer Covaxin
Covaxin is the only vaccine in India approved for children, Bharat Biotech said
Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.
"We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group," read a Bharat Biotech release.
"Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children," it added.
Covid vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022.