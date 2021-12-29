Amid the Omicron scare, the Union Territory of Puducherry has ordered that for New Year celebrations on 31 December all hotels, restaurants, malls, and cinemas have been instructed to allow only fully vaccinated people.

“As per PM's message, we are going to start booster (precautionary) dose next month. We are planning to vaccinate (students under) 15-18 years in the school itself, and dropped out school children will be immunized at their houses," said G Sriramulu, Director Health as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Union territory also confirmed two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to a Health Department official, the infected persons include an 80-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth.

Meanwhile, many states in India imposed restrictions and night curfew in order to check the spread of the disease.

