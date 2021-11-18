Khandwa District Excise Officer, on Thursday, issued a circular that said liquor stores would sell alcohol only to those people who have been completely vaccinated.

The circular comes amid increasing Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. The order aims to encourage people to get vaccinated under the nationwide vaccination campaign.

There are fifty Indian liquor and twenty-nine foreign liquor stores in the Khandwa district.

On Wednesday, 16,83,512 eligible people were administered the vaccine doses till 9 pm under the mega campaign-6 in the state, state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said, adding that the figures will go up as statistics from remote areas and those collected through offline mode were yet to be added.

Out of the total estimated eligible population of 5.59 crore in the state, 2,75,43,593 people have been administered both the doses of vaccine.

