Only God can save us from covid-19: Karnataka health minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka health minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said only divine help could save the state from the onslaught of covid-19.

Responding to questions raised over the state government's tackling of the crisis, Sriramulu said, “Only God can save us, and we have to bring in caution on our own."

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government has imposed a week-long lockdown in its capital Bengaluru (urban and rural districts) to contain the spread of the virus and is trying to overhaul its entire covid-19 response system.

Adding to the long list of challenges is the apparent discord between several cabinet ministers, including Sriramulu, medical education minister K. Sudhakar, and revenue minister R. Ashok, which is leading to confusion within departments and officials.

Lauded earlier for keeping a check on rise in cases, Karnataka has seen the situation rapidly slip out of its grip after allegedly indulging in politics and profiteering that led to losing precious time in creating additional healthcare infrastructure to deal with the surge.

The surge in cases in Karnataka is led by a spike in Bengaluru and a handful of other districts. It now has over 44,000 total cases of which 25,839 are active. Bengaluru has so far reported 20,969 covid-19 positive cases of which 15,599 are active. Nearly 850 people have died due to covid-19 across the state of which 378 are in Bengaluru.

Karnataka now accounts for higher number of cases than Gujarat.

With no testing, near extinct practice of contact tracing, non-availability of hospital beds and lack of coordination within the various wings of the government, Karnataka faces an uphill task in its battle against the virus.

Though the government does not spare an opportunity to compare itself to other big cities in the country, the situation has worsened for India’s technology capital that has witnessed a steady rise in cases. Sriramulu said there is a 100% chance that anyone could get it and the situation could get worse.

The minister had earlier said the number of cases in Karnataka is likely to double over the next month.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated