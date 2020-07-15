Only God can save us from covid-19: Karnataka health minister

The surge in cases in Karnataka is led by a spike in Bengaluru and a handful of other districts. It now has over 44,000 total cases of which 25,839 are active. Bengaluru has so far reported 20,969 covid-19 positive cases of which 15,599 are active. Nearly 850 people have died due to covid-19 across the state of which 378 are in Bengaluru.