‘Only God knows how many parts Pakistan…’: Rajnath Singh fires 1971 reminder at Khawaja Asif's ‘Kolkata’ threat

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit back at his Pakistani counterpart's threat of hitting West Bengal's Kolkata with a sharp warning of what happened 55 years ago, during 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“Pakistan's Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. 55 years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time,” Rajnath Singh told news wire ANI.

Rajnath Singh made the comments during a rally in poll-bound Bengal's Barrackpore – where he was asked about Asif's remarks.

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What was Khawaja Asif's ‘Kolkata’ threat?

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot on 4 April, Khawaja Asif had said: "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willing, we will reach Kolkata at least for sure (Kalkatte tak to jaake awanga)," he said.

He further said, “If India plans some false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistani people in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so, Pakistan will take it to Kolkata."

In response, Rajnath Singh issued a sharp remark – urging the Pakistan Defence Minister to avoid making provocative statements – reminding him of the consequences Pakistan faced in the 1971 war.

What happened in 1971 war? The 1971 war was a major conflict between India and Pakistan which split India's arch rival into two and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

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Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks came days after Rajnath Singh warned India's “neighbours” against carrying out any “misadventures".

Rajnath Singh's previous remarks Addressing a Sainik Samman Sammelan in Kerala on 2 April, Singh cautioned that "the evolving geopolitical situation could tempt the neighbour to exploit the moment".

He asserted that India was fully prepared to counter any such move. Without naming Pakistan explicitly, he said, "Our neighbour, in the current circumstances, may attempt a misadventure. If that happens, India's response will be firm and decisive."

Rajnath Singh also issued a pointed reminder about Operation Sindoor, India's military campaign launched in May 2025 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He declared that Operation Sindoor was “not over yet” — signalling that further action remains an option if cross-border tensions continue.

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