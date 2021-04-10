Chhattisgarh has once again apprised the central government of a shortage in the supply of Covid-19 vaccine.

Informing number of doses administered, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday that Chhattisgarh only has enough stock of jabs to last two days.

"Chhattisgarh has received 35.83 lakh vaccine doses so far. Presently, we have stock of 4.83 lakh doses which can last for 2 days. We have requested the Central government to provide vaccine doses for seven days so that the vaccination drive continues to run smoothly," said Baghel.

The state, along with Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha, had earlier also stated that it was staring at a shortage.

Rajasthan also joined the states on Friday and said that the vaccination drive at many centers will need to be halted on Saturday due to insufficient stock of anti-Covid shots.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that that the Centre's claim of no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country is wrong and demanded that a status report on availability of doses be made public.

Mumbai has already stopped the inoculation drive at over 70 centres due to unavailability of the vaccines.

"There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped. I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, the central government has maintained that there is no shortage of shots in India.

“All the claims of states are baseless and centre is supplying vaccines to all states equitably irrespective of the ruling party. The central government is working very hard in controlling the pandemic and speeding up the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program and states should support it instead of playing politics," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told Mint.

“Whichever states are reporting to us about shortage we are supplying the adequate vaccines without delay," he said.





