‘Only in a crisis does India reform and we’re seeing signs of it now’

Like most emerging markets, India seems to carry out reforms when it has its back to the wall. Once every 10 years, we get a major burst of reforms. We saw it in the early 1980s when India had to go to the IMF. That was the first time India started reforms. 1991 did much more to integrate India into the global economy; then we had the East Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. There was exasperation in the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee government about India’s slowing growth and that led to another wave of reforms, including privatization, in the early 2000s. In 2012-13, we had a crisis which led to some course correction.