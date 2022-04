RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a curious case of a Punjab man who was duped of ₹23 lakhs by a horse trader for a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed which turned out to be just a regular brown horse.

Tech savvy Harsh Goenka tweeted, “recently, a man in Punjab was cheated for ₹23 lakhs by a horse trader who sold him a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed. However, the black horse turned out to be brown after its dye washed off. Only in India!"

As per news report, a Punjab man was duped out of ₹22.65 lakh by a trader who sold him a ‘highly sought-after’ black horse. He was shocked to find when he washed his horse and its black colour turned out to be nothing more than dye. Ramesh Singh, a cloth merchant from the Sangrur district of Punjab was washing the horse which revealed a light brown coat underneath the black, which led Singh to realise he had been sold a desi stallion instead of the black Marwari horse he was promised. The fraud unfolded after Singh decided to invest in stud farms. Apparently, a man named Lachhra Khan from Lehar Kalan village reportedly told him that his friends could help in this and put him in touch with Jitender Pal Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh.