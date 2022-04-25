‘Only in India’: Harsh Goenka tweets about this strange fraud in Punjab

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tech savvy Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a curious case of Punjab man who was duped of ₹23 lakhs by a horse trader for a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed which turned out to be just a regular brown horse
Tech savvy Harsh Goenka tweeted, “recently, a man in Punjab was cheated for ₹23 lakhs by a horse trader who sold him a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed. However, the black horse turned out to be brown after its dye washed off. Only in India!"
As per news report, a Punjab man was duped out of ₹22.65 lakh by a trader who sold him a ‘highly sought-after’ black horse. He was shocked to find when he washed his horse and its black colour turned out to be nothing more than dye. Ramesh Singh, a cloth merchant from the Sangrur district of Punjab was washing the horse which revealed a light brown coat underneath the black, which led Singh to realise he had been sold a desi stallion instead of the black Marwari horse he was promised. The fraud unfolded after Singh decided to invest in stud farms. Apparently, a man named Lachhra Khan from Lehar Kalan village reportedly told him that his friends could help in this and put him in touch with Jitender Pal Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh.
