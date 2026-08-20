'Only Indians, Americans': Pak MP claims UAE hotel denied rooms to Pakistanis after flight cancellation

Pakistani MP and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has alleged that Pakistani passengers faced discriminatory treatment at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates after their flight was cancelled.

Qaiser raised the matter in Pakistan's National Assembly, claiming that passengers were told that only those holding Indian and US passports would be accommodated at the hotel, while Pakistani travellers were allegedly treated differently.

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The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said he had personally experienced the situation while travelling through the UAE. He called on Pakistan's government to use diplomatic channels to take up the matter with Emirati authorities.

Qaiser also referred to Pakistan's recent role in regional diplomacy, saying the alleged incident was particularly disappointing given that Pakistan had "played a positive role in the US-Iran conflict".

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'Only passport holders from India and America' According to Qaiser, the incident occurred after his flight was cancelled and passengers sought accommodation at a hotel.

He alleged that an announcement was made specifying that Indian and American passport holders would be accommodated, while Pakistani passengers were not treated in the same manner.

"I was travelling myself, and the behaviour shown there was extremely inappropriate. Our flight was cancelled. We wanted to stay in a hotel, but their attitude towards us Pakistanis was not good. An announcement was being made that only passport holders from India and America would be accommodated," the PTI leader said.

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Qaiser said he objected to what he described as inappropriate treatment and expressed concern over the experience.

The Pakistani politician also pointed to the close relationship between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi, describing the UAE as a "brother Islamic country".

Qaiser seeks diplomatic intervention Raising the issue in Parliament, Qaiser urged Pakistan's Foreign Office and Foreign Minister to approach the UAE government and seek clarification over the alleged incident.

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"I believe we have diplomatic channels; they should raise this matter," Qaiser said.

He also said that a delegation had approached him with complaints about similar treatment. However, the claims raised by Qaiser in the National Assembly have not, in the information provided, been independently established.

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Qaiser stressed that Pakistanis continue to have respect and affection for the UAE government and said incidents such as the one he described should not be allowed to damage relations between the two countries.

The MP also highlighted the contribution of Pakistani citizens to the UAE's development and said Islamabad wanted to further strengthen its relationship with the Gulf nation.

Large Pakistani community in UAE The UAE has a significant Pakistani expatriate population, with recent estimates putting the number of Pakistanis living in the country at more than 1.5 million.

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They form one of the country's largest expatriate communities and have a longstanding presence across sectors of the UAE economy.

The allegations come against the backdrop of close economic and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistani workers, professionals and business owners have maintained a substantial presence in the Gulf country for decades.

Qaiser's remarks in Parliament therefore focus not only on the alleged treatment of passengers following the flight cancellation but also on the broader diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

What Qaiser has asked Pakistan to do The former National Assembly speaker has called for the matter to be raised through official diplomatic channels rather than allowing the alleged incident to affect bilateral ties.

His comments specifically call for Pakistan's Foreign Office and Foreign Minister to engage with UAE authorities over the treatment he described.

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Qaiser said Pakistani citizens continue to view the UAE positively despite the alleged experience and reiterated the importance of maintaining strong relations between Islamabad and the Gulf nation.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'Only Indians, Americans': Pak MP claims UAE hotel denied rooms to Pakistanis after flight cancellation