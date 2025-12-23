‘Only keypad phones allowed’: Rajasthan village bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

In a surprising development in Rajasthan, a panchayat in Jalore district has issued a diktat banning daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using camera phones. The order will come into force from 26 January next year, as reported by news agency PTI.

Additionally, the panchayat has also prohibited them from taking a phone to public functions or a neighbour's house. Instead of a phone with a camera, the women will only be allowed to use keypad phones.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village of Jalore district.

Sujnaram Chaudhary, the president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions), told PTI that Panch Himmtaram announced the decision.

According to Himmtaram, after discussions among the panch and community members, it was decided that daughters-in-law and young women would exclusively use keypad phones for calling, as stated in the report.

Chaudhary further said that school-going girls who need mobile phones for their studies may use them only at home, and they are not allowed to take mobile phones to weddings, social events, or even to a neighbour's house.

In response to the opposition regarding the panchayat's decision, Chaudhary clarified that this step was taken as children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which may affect their eyesight.

He also mentioned that some women give phones to their children to keep them distracted, which allows them to focus on their daily chores.

Phone ban in primary schools While the village panchayat's decision has raised eyebrows, banning children from using mobile phones is not new. Recently, the Israeli Education Ministry announced a mandatory ban on mobile phones in primary schools. Citing the "negative effects" of digital devices on young learners, the ministry aims to foster a healthier educational environment focused on social interaction and emotional development, as reported by news agency AFP.

While individual schools previously set their own rules — and Tel Aviv implemented a city-wide ban in September — this new policy applies to all primary students across the country. Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated that the move is backed by research showing that removing screens helps reduce distractions and strengthens human connections.

Yoav Kisch said the policy was "based on studies in Israel and around the world, as well as on the (ministry's) commitment to a healthy and safe educational environment, aimed at reducing the negative effects of students' use of phones."

"From February 2, a new policy will be implemented in primary schools: children will be prohibited from using mobile phones on school premises," the education ministry said in a statement.

"Its implementation will include educational programmes in the classroom and dialogue with parents in order to instil balanced phone use, prevent excessive use of social media (by children) and reduce exposure to age-inappropriate content," the statement added.

Israel now joins a growing global trend. According to UNESCO, 40% of education systems worldwide had implemented some form of smartphone ban by the end of 2024.