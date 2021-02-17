Only one in 2,000 beneficiaries experience adverse event after vaccination: Govt

Noting that the adverse event following immunisation has been recorded at 0.05%, the government has said that just one out of 2,000 beneficiaries report minor effects post vaccination against Covid-19.

"The AEFI is 0.05 per cent, it is 1 in 2000 there is slight pain or fever. Spreading rumours like it will impact fertility are not true. The vaccines are eminently safe. I will appeal anganwadi workers and nurses to get vaccinated," said NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava further added that those taking aspirin and blood thinner can also be given these vaccines. "There is no contraindication," he said.

The statement comes in the backdrop of India vaccinating over 88 lakh people with more than 1.3 lakh jabs given on Tuesday.

The 88,57,341 vaccine doses administered through 1,90,665 sessions include 61,29,745 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 health workers the second dose, along with 25,11,257 frontline workers who have received their first dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January and vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February.

The highest number of doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh at 9,34,962 followed by Gujarat at 7,10,082, Rajasthan at 6,28,400, Madhya Pradesh at 5,75,728, West Bengal at 5,55,959 and Karnataka at 5,32,208, the union health ministry said.

According to the provisional data of vaccination available with the union health ministry, overall, 14 states and UTs have already covered 70% of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose of vaccination. At the same time, 11 states and UTs have covered less than 50% of their healthcare workers till now.

The second dose of vaccine has been administered to more than 60% of eligible healthcare workers in as many as eight states and UTs. And, eight states have shown more than 40% coverage of frontline workers' vaccination, the government said.

Paul, however, urged people to maintain vigil and keep following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

"70% of Indian population is still vulnerable. Vigil to contain this virus must continue. We still don't fully understand the virus so we have to be serious about vaccination and Covid-19's appropriate behaviour," he said.

