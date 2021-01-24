Only PM Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of corruption, terrorism: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can turn Assam free of corruption, terrorism and pollution.

Speaking at a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah said: "If Assam has to be made corruption-free, intruder-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, then only BJP can do so under the leadership of Modi."

"Form the NDA government in Assam with an absolute majority in the upcoming election and ensure the development of Bodo Land," he added.

The home minister is in Assam as part of a two-day visit to the region in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state.

During the rally, Shah asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the northeast.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that the grand old party had signed many agreements with different militant outfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made.

"I have come here to iterate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfilling all clauses of the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace and development in the region. It marks the beginning of the end of the insurgency in the region," Shah said.

He announced that ₹ 500 crore had been sanctioned to build a road network in the Bodo region.

Political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government, he said, during his address on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

"The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and he distributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakh indigenous people. The state government has already made Bodo the associate language of Assam.

"Several measures have been taken to protect, preserve and promote the rich culture, language and heritage of all communities of the state," the Union minister said.

Bodoland accord

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed on January 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and the then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

With inputs from agencies.

