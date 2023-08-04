While addressing the public here in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, Gadkari said, “If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of ₹15 per litre and the people will be benefitted. Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of ₹16 Lakh Crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead."

