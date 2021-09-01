Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Only RTPCR testing in 6 districts where Covid vaccination reached 80%: Kerala CM

Only RTPCR testing in 6 districts where Covid vaccination reached 80%: Kerala CM

Premium
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is in the line of opposition fire over his government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)
1 min read . 06:17 AM IST Livemint

The 80 per cent vaccination has been completed in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts

In the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, it was decided to conduct only RTPCR testing in six districts where the vaccination is 80 per cent complete or close to 80 per cent.

The 80 per cent vaccination has been completed in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. In Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kasaragod districts, the vaccination is close to 80 per cent. The Chief Minister was also directed to increase the number of RTPCR tests in all districts.

"When distributing vaccines to districts, adjustments should be made to provide more vaccines to the relatively low vaccination districts. The district authorities should also take care to allot vaccines to local self-government institutions proportionately," said Chief Minister.

He said special arrangements will be made at airports to screen visitors from countries where C.1.2 Covid variant has been detected. The people arriving from such countries RTPCR test will be made mandatory and necessary steps will be taken to quarantine them, he added.

He said currently, there is a complete lockdown in the panchayat, where the WIPR is more than seven.

" Steps will be taken to collect information of COVID cases at ward level in Grama Panchayats. Once made available, the Ward level lockdown will be implemented," Chief Minister said.

He said the state currently has 8 lakh doses of the vaccine, which would be completely used soon. "There is no shortage of syringes. The number of ICU beds and ventilators has been increased," he added.

