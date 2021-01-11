OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Only samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
A health worker tries to catch the ducks amid the rising cases of the bird flu, at Sanjay Lake Park in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker tries to catch the ducks amid the rising cases of the bird flu, at Sanjay Lake Park in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Only samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 02:55 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza

NEW DELHI : Samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in Delhi that have tested positive for bird flu so far, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, asking people not to panic as there is no cause for concern.

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker collects sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

New Covid strain in India: 96 people infected with UK variant of virus

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

India will certainly become $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Modi urges youth to join int'l startup summit Praramb this weekend

Modi urges youth to join startup summit Prarambh this weekend

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
The time spent on video streaming surged 1.2 times to an average of 4.2 hours per week during the covid lockdown. (Photo: iStock)

Video streaming platforms to up budgets by 30% in 2021

4 min read . 01:10 PM IST

All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

"Only samples of duck from Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu. There is no cause for concern. Reports of other samples are awaited," Sisodia said at a press briefing.

The Delhi government has also decided to ban sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city as a precautionary measure, he said.

"The Delhi government is making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly in touch with officials. There is no need to panic as bird flu does not spread from one person to another," he said.

He said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after the samples of ducks from there tested positive for bird flu. The government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout