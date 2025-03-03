India's Got Latent Row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday made an emotional appeal to the Supreme Court and asked the judges to allow him to air ‘The Ranveer Show’, calling it his “only source of livelihood”.

In a big relief for the YouTuber, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing 'The Ranveer Show' subject to undertaking of maintaining decency in his shows.

“Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his own shows will maintain the standards of decency and morality, so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is permitted to resume "THE RANVEER SHOW”, the Supreme Court order read.

Why were Ranveer Allahbadia's Shows Not Allowed to Air? The condition to not air any shows was imposed on Ranveer Allahabadia by the Supreme Court as a condition for his interim protection from arrest in the FIRs registered by the Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam Police for the offence of obscenity over the comments made by him "India's Got Latent Show".

What did Supreme Court Tell Ranveer Allahbadia ‘Maintain decency and morality’ In a huge relief for Ranveer Allahbadia, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the prosecution's plea to cancel the YouTuber's podcast and said that he was free to run the program, "subject to morality and decency."

"He is saying there are multiple employees, so there are families whose livelihood is in question. Subject to maintaining morality and decency, if he wants to run a program, we can say he can," said the Supreme Court.

‘Filthy language isn’t talent’ The Supreme Court also rapped Ranveer Allahbadia, stating the apex court was not in favour of censorship, “but filthy language isn’t talent”.

The top court came down heavily on Ranveer Allahbadia, saying that freedom of speech has its limitations, observing that using foul language is not humour.

"We have some excellent comedians in Bollywood and good writers in terms of writing humour. Its element of creativity," said the bench.

‘These young and over smart ones’ A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also ordered that Ranveer Allahbadia's shows should not comment upon the proceedings which are sub-judice before the Court.

Justice Kant took exception to one of the accused making comments about the case in a show conducted abroad. "One of them went to Canada and spoke about all of this .. these young and over smart ones think they know more than this...we know how to handle," Justice Kant said.

Ranveer Allahabadia's counsel claimed that he has no connection with the person who made those comments.

What is the India's Got Latent Row? The "India's Got Latent" controversy involves legal and social backlash against YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina due to inappropriate comments made on their talent show.

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made a provocative remark about "sex with parents" during an episode, which went viral and led to widespread criticism, multiple FIRs, and police investigations across states.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia Say? Ranveer Allahbadia's first statement on the India's Got Latent controversy was issued via social media. The YouTubber BeerBiceps apologised for his inappropriate remark, calling it "insensitive and disrespectful," and acknowledged his moral responsibility to do better.