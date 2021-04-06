"Letter even number, dated 3rd April 2021, vide which, in view of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of HCWs/FLWs at some CVCs, in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines, the decision of the NEGVAC that, no fresh registration in the categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed, has been communicated. In continuation of the said guidance, following additional directions are issued for vaccination of HCWS/FLWs, aged from 18 years to 44 years: On-site registration facility for genuinely left-over HCWS/FLWs will henceforth be available only in the Government CVCs," Bhushan said in the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}