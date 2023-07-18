Oommen Chandy death: Holiday declared in Kerala today, university exams cancelled2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has passed away, leading to a public holiday in the state. Chandy served as chief minister twice and was a prominent Congress leader.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. Therefore, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday today as a mark of respect to the two-time chief minister of the state.
