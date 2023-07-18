The incumbent Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the death of Chandy. He said, "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives...".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}