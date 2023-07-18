Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 79, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. In a Facebook post, the death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son Chandy Oommen. He is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

"Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating. Meanwhile, the state government has announced a public holiday today and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former chief minister. The Mahatma Gandhi University has also cancelled all the exams scheduled for 18 July.

Congress sources have said that the former CM died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer. Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, was staying in Bengaluru for treatment.

Here's all you need to know about Oommen Chandy

1. Oommen Chandy served as the chief minister of Kerala twice for a total of seven years, first from 2004–2006 and then again from 2011–2016.

2. Chandy had also served as Minister of Labour (11 April 1977-25 April 1977 and 27 April 1977 – 27 October 1978), Home (28 December 1981-17 March 1982), and Finance (2 July 1991 – 22 June 1994) in various governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

3. Representing Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district, Chandy served as the MLA for more than for more than 50 years setting the record for the longest tenure.

4. Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He later became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977.

5. Chandy was a leader who was always reachable to his people. His programme "Janasambarka paripady" which was launched to hear people's complaints when he was the Chief Minister was very popular.

(With inputs from agencies)