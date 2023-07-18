Oommen Chandy: Former Kerala CM dies at 79; here's all you need to know about him2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala, passed away at the age of 79 in Bengaluru. He had served as CM twice and had a long and influential political career. The state government has declared a public holiday and mourning period in his honor.
Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 79, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. In a Facebook post, the death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son Chandy Oommen. He is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.
