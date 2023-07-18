Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 79, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. In a Facebook post, the death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son Chandy Oommen. He is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

