Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in on Twitter for former Kerala CM

Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in on Twitter for former Kerala CM4 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:31 AM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has passed away at the age of 79. Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences. The Kerala government has declared a public holiday and two days of mourning in his honor.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away aged 79 in the early hours of Tuesday. Reportedly, the senior Congress leader died in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4:25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer. Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday along with two days of mourning as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.
While paying tribute to Chandy via his Twitter account, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the passing of Chandy in a Twitter post, she wrote, “Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel."
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid his tribute to Chandy, he wrote on Twitter, “Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones."
Senior Congress leader MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor paid his tribute to Chandy while sharing images with him in a Twitter post, he wrote, “ “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come." ~ Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Om Shanti!"
Congress party also shared a heartfelt message for Chandy via its official Twitter handle, it wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM and esteemed Congress leader, Oommen Chandy. A stalwart in politics, his contributions to Kerala's progress and development will always be remembered. A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace. "