Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in on Twitter for former Kerala CM

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal also shared his sorrow on losing a ‘dear friend’, he wrote on Twitter, “Oommen Chandy passes away Seeped in Congress culture both as CM and otherwise he served the people always in their midst especially the poor and the marginalised He lived his life for the Congress and the people.A simple extraordinary human being. I have lost a dear friend"

Indian Union Muslim League leader E. T. Muhammed Basheer called the demise of the senior Congress leader as a loss for the entire political system, he said, "He was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion...I have worked under him. He was the most capable minister. He dedicated his life to the people...You cannot compare Oommen Chandy with anybody. This is a loss for the entire political system."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also bid his farewell to Chandy, he said, "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives."

