Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in on Twitter for former Kerala CM

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away aged 79 in the early hours of Tuesday. Reportedly, the senior Congress leader died in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4:25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer. Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday along with two days of mourning as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.
Chandy's demise has led to a downpour of wishes from leaders across the political spectrum. Senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor have shared their condolences while Congress general secretary KC Venugopal visited the Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru where the former Chief Minister passed away this morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Kerala CM via a tweet on Tuesday, he wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace."
While paying tribute to Chandy via his Twitter account, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the passing of Chandy in a Twitter post, she wrote, “Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel."
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid his tribute to Chandy, he wrote on Twitter, “Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones."
Senior Congress leader MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor paid his tribute to Chandy while sharing images with him in a Twitter post, he wrote, “ “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come." ~ Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Om Shanti!"
Congress party also shared a heartfelt message for Chandy via its official Twitter handle, it wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM and esteemed Congress leader, Oommen Chandy. A stalwart in politics, his contributions to Kerala's progress and development will always be remembered. A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace. "
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also shared his condolences on Twitter, he wrote, “Deeply pained by the demise of former Kerala CM Shri Oommen Chandy ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."
Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal also shared his sorrow on losing a ‘dear friend’, he wrote on Twitter, “Oommen Chandy passes away Seeped in Congress culture both as CM and otherwise he served the people always in their midst especially the poor and the marginalised He lived his life for the Congress and the people.A simple extraordinary human being. I have lost a dear friend"
Indian Union Muslim League leader E. T. Muhammed Basheer called the demise of the senior Congress leader as a loss for the entire political system, he said, "He was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion...I have worked under him. He was the most capable minister. He dedicated his life to the people...You cannot compare Oommen Chandy with anybody. This is a loss for the entire political system."
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also bid his farewell to Chandy, he said, "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives."
