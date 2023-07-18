Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in on Twitter for former Kerala CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Kerala CM via a tweet on Tuesday, he wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace."

