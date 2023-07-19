Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Kerala declares two days of state mourning

Kerala government on Wednesday declared a two-day state mourning following the death of former Kerala chief minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.
Kerala government on Wednesday declared a two-day state mourning following the death of former Kerala chief minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.
The 79-year-old Congress leader died in a hospital in Bengaluru later the news was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post, which said, “Appa has passed away."
The 79-year-old Congress leader died in a hospital in Bengaluru later the news was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post, which said, “Appa has passed away."
Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. Later, his mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special aircraft Tuesday afternoon.
Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. Later, his mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special aircraft Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, the mortal remains of Chandy was taken to Kottayam, the stronghold of the Congress stalwart, on Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday morning, the mortal remains of Chandy was taken to Kottayam, the stronghold of the Congress stalwart, on Wednesday morning.
The body was taken by road in a specially modified low-floor bus covered in garlands and pictures of Chandy and packed with party leaders and workers.
The body was taken by road in a specially modified low-floor bus covered in garlands and pictures of Chandy and packed with party leaders and workers.
The bus was sent off around 7.20 am from his residence by a large number of party workers and supporters shouting slogans in support of the departed leader. Chandy's mortal remains were transported from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram via a special aircraft on Tuesday afternoon.
The bus was sent off around 7.20 am from his residence by a large number of party workers and supporters shouting slogans in support of the departed leader. Chandy's mortal remains were transported from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram via a special aircraft on Tuesday afternoon.
During his decades long political career, he had spent a major chunk of his life in the state capital as legislator, leader of the Congress party and a chief minister.
During his decades long political career, he had spent a major chunk of his life in the state capital as legislator, leader of the Congress party and a chief minister.
On Tuesday, mourners gathered at Puthuppally House and the state secretariat's Darbar Hall to pay homage to Chandy, who served the Puthuppally Assembly constituency for 53 years.
On Tuesday, mourners gathered at Puthuppally House and the state secretariat's Darbar Hall to pay homage to Chandy, who served the Puthuppally Assembly constituency for 53 years.
People paid their last respects to his mortal remains at these locations, as well as at the St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral and KPCC headquarters.
People paid their last respects to his mortal remains at these locations, as well as at the St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral and KPCC headquarters.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, leaders of various political parties as well as cultural and religious leaders paid homage to Chandy in the state capital on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, leaders of various political parties as well as cultural and religious leaders paid homage to Chandy in the state capital on Tuesday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.