Oops! Virat Kohli’s ‘mistaken’ like on Avneet Kaur’s photo sends internet into frenzy: ‘Akayy Badmoshi kr rahhai’

Virat Kohli on Friday issued a statement on ‘mistakenly’ liking actor Avneet Kaur's photo on Instagram. The post, featuring Kaur in a green crop top and printed wrap skirt, garnered significant attention after the cricketer allegedly liked and then unliked it. The interaction quickly went viral on social media, prompting various reactions from internet users.

Advertisement

Netizens were quick to weigh in with memes, and jokingly attributed the action to his son, Akaay, and others playfully referencing his wife, Anushka Sharma, further reacting hilariously to this incident.

Virat Kohli reacts to Avneet Kaur's ‘mistakenly’ liked photo incident Kohli stated it was not intentional and likely caused by Instagram’s algorithm, adding no assumptions should be made. “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli addresses Avneet Kaur photo 'like' incident

Advertisement

Kohli recently posted a photo with Anushka on occasion of her birthday.

Read More

Netizens react One of the users said, “Akayy badmoshi krrah hai”, another remarked, “Birtthday wale din vo bhi”. “Virat Kohli ne bas Avneet Kaur ka pic like kiya, India ne usse Tinder samaj liya.😭 Its cruel world Anushka”, “Virat Kohli’s Instagram like on Avneet Kaur’s post got more attention than his IPL centuries 😂 Algorithm 1, Internet 0!” were some other comments made. "Kohli saab what is this behaviour?" a user reacted, another stated, “Akaay beta, papa ko phone do."

Advertisement

Who is Avneet Kaur? Avneet Kaur is an actress who hails from Punjab and moved to Mumbai. She is recognised for her performances in Hindi television and films. She began her career in 2010 and gained popularity through shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and has acted in notable projects such as Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tiku Weds Sheru. Advertisement