Op Sindoor showed how Indian tri-services can operate cohesively without major structural changes: IAF Chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on 26 August, underlined the importance of synergy among India's armed forces, saying that Operation Sindoor showed how the tri-services can operate cohesively without needing major structural changes.

"Operation Sindoor is a perfect example that we can operate strongly together. Yes, what we do need is a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi," Singh said, speaking at the Army War College in Mhow under the 'Ran Samvad' series, news agency ANI reported.

The IAF Chief spoke with retired Lt Gen Raj Shukla at a 'fireside chat,' which was attended by veterans, officers, and media representatives. He shared his views on force structure, command, and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

‘Air Force has assumed a primary role in warfare’ "Until now, it was believed that deploying the Air Force in any conflict amounted to escalating the situation. But today, the Air Force has assumed a primary role in warfare. We are now employing air power in an offensive manner, and this role will continue to expand," the IAF chief said, stressing that readiness for future challenges was critical.

"We have to be ready for tomorrow. Operation Sindoor has taken us from learning to preparedness," he said.

Singh also noted that while technology has become central to modern warfare, it should not be the sole focus. "Just manufacturing drones is not enough. We must also focus on other domains also. But we must remember, we have always relied on a man in the cockpit," he remarked.

‘Setting clear objectives in conflict’ Citing lessons from Operation Sindoor, the IAF Chief stressed the importance of setting clear objectives in conflict. “In any warfare, the selection of the mission is critical. You must know where to stop once the objective is achieved. Why should we continue beyond that point?”

"Earlier, we used to say that we are a peace-loving country, we cannot be offensive. But now the time has changed."

The inaugural day of 'Ran Samwad 2025' featured senior officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, who analysed global conflicts and discussed India's future approach to warfare. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the tri-services conference, the second day of the event, today.