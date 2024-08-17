Kolkata docter rape case: OPD, OT services register 90% decline at AIIMS Delhi amid doctors strike

Emergency services and ICUs are functioning normally as of Saturday, according to AIIMS medical superintendent

ANI
Published17 Aug 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Deserted AIIMS hospital after protest call by IMA for 24 hrs against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Deserted AIIMS hospital after protest call by IMA for 24 hrs against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday.(Hindustan Times)

New Delhi: As doctors continued their strike over the assault and death of a female trainee-PG doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has registered more than 90 per cent reduction in admissions, OPDs and operation theatres.

According to an official status report signed by Dr Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Delhi, the Emergency services and ICUs are functioning normally as of Saturday.

However, OPDs, admissions, operation theatres, Radiological investigations and Nuclear medicine have registered more than 90 per cent reduction while laboratory services have been affected by more than 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of a nationwide strike over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi staged a protest march inside the campus on Saturday.

The doctors were seen holding posters and raising slogans of "We want justice."

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Dr Asokan on Saturday said that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

While emergencies and casualties will function, the IMA said that OPDs or elective surgeries will be suspended from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 05:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata docter rape case: OPD, OT services register 90% decline at AIIMS Delhi amid doctors strike

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue