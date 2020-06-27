New Delhi: After remaining suspended for three months, OPD services at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume from July 1 with precautions against the novel coronavirus, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

The OPD services will function from 8 am to 8 pm as they had been functioning before the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

SGRH is a leading private facility in the national capital with 675 beds.

On June 4, the Delhi government had declared it a COVID-19 facility and asked it to reserve 80 per cent of the beds for coronavirus patients.

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, said, "Although our OPD services will be normal, still we have undertaken sufficient precautions to safeguard the health of patients. All our OPD chambers are located in the Green Covid Safe Zone."

"The hospital will undertake all standard safety protocol measures which will be strictly followed, keeping in mind the safety of our esteemed patients and their attendants," Rana said.

He said that the hospital will ensure best infection control measures and a safe environment to protect the health of the patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

