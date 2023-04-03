OPEC's oil production cut fails to affect fuel prices in India

OPEC's oil production cut fails to affect fuel prices in India2 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices remain stagnant on Monday for the 11th consecutive month. The last revision of fuel prices took place in May 2022. Currently, petrol in Mumbai is being sold at ₹106.31 per litre, while diesel is at ₹94.27 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively. Chennai is selling one litre of petrol at ₹102.63 and diesel at ₹94.24. In Kolkata, diesel is available at ₹92.76 per litre and petrol at ₹106.03 per litre.
Bengaluru is selling petrol and diesel at ₹101.94 per litre and 87.89 per litre respectively. In Gurugram, people can avail of one litre of petrol at ₹97.18 and diesel at ₹90.05. Fuel prices in Jaipur stand at ₹108.48 per litre (petrol) and ₹93.72 per litre (diesel).
However, the Kerala government has increased the fuel prices by ₹2 per litre from the new financial year, April 1.
India, the third largest importer of oil, relies on OPEC and its allied countries for more than 70% of its crude oil needs. OPEC Plus, a consortium consisting of 23 oil-rich nations, including Middle Eastern and African countries, and their 10 partner nations such as Russia, jointly manage almost 40% of the world's oil production.
According to reports, India has recently increased its imports of low-cost oil from Russia, which is now the second-largest supplier after Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices jumped more than $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further to support market stability.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude touched its highest since late January and was at $81.08 a barrel, up $5.41, or 7.2%. Brent crude hit the highest in nearly a month at the open, trading at $85.56 a barrel by 2249 GMT, up $5.67, or 7.1%.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December.
The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand. Goldman estimated the output reduction could provide a 7% boost to oil prices, contributing to higher Saudi and OPEC+ oil revenues.
