BENGALURU: As conversations around digital public infrastructure start to gain momentum, platformisation and National Open Digital Ecosystems (NODEs) can unlock economic opportunities worth $700 billion for India, according to a study by management consultancy BCG and impact investor Omidyar Network India (ONI).

Examples of NODEs in India include Aadhaar (or the India Stack project), Unified Payments Interface and Nandan Nilekani’s recently launched Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) which provides platformisation and opportunities for private firms to build on these ecosystems.

According to the BCG-ONI study, before 2030, 10 potential NODEs in sectors such as health, jobs and skilling, agriculture, justice and logistics, among others, can collectively create new value worth $500 billion, equivalent to 5.5% of India’s GDP and generate $200 billion in savings for the country.

Also, NODEs in sectors of talent, agriculture, small-medium businesses, can help close to 50-80 million additional Indians to find better-fit jobs, lead to 1.5x increase in farmer’s income, include 20 million more SMEs to the formal economy, and help 15-25 million students to continue education in the country.

"There are three layers of an open digital ecosystem - the technology layer, followed by the community and governance layer. The technology layer has made great strides and with innovation around Aadhaar and UPI, however we are still early on in the journey of the governance and community layers. Unless the digital ecosystem thinks of all three layers in an integrated manner, we cannot understand the full potential of online digital ecosystems," said Roopa Kudva, managing director, Omidyar Network India.

Kudva added that just building these online digital ecosystems is not sufficient as there also needs to be groundwork for upholding this infrastructure through proper regulation, with focus on data privacy and security.

“Large digital ecosystem platforms lead to data centralisation which also increases risks of cyberattacks. Hence, underlying databases should be federated as much as possible. Other key points remain around security encryption and providing a level playing field for which standards should be set through institutionalisation," she said.

With several data leaks reported of the Aadhaar database, over the past years, ensuring security of registry data is particularly key while thinking about open digital ecosystems.

With the Personal Data Protection Bill awaiting the Parliament’s approval, data consent has become an increasingly important practice for open digital ecosystems in the country.

At present, the government is working towards creating newer online digital ecosystems across various sectors. For agriculture, there is a task force set up to develop the IndEA Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA); for healthcare a National Digital Health Blueprint is released. Along with this the National Digital Health Mission announced in 2020, asks to provide a unique Health ID for every citizen.

For education, the government has launched the DIKSHA portal for teachers in 2017, with states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka showing high adoption, and a CHAMPIONS portal is launched by the Ministry of MSME.

“The bottom layer for any online digital ecosystem is registry, and different digital ecosystems can draw from different registries. Hence, it is important for creators of an online digital ecosystem to not work in isolation but to explore what data registry is already available to be able to accelerate the building process," explained Kudva.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via