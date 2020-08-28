Open Digital Ecosystems can unlock opportunities worth $700 bn for India: Report

"There are three layers of an open digital ecosystem - the technology layer, followed by the community and governance layer. The technology layer has made great strides and with innovation around Aadhaar and UPI, however we are still early on in the journey of the governance and community layers. Unless the digital ecosystem thinks of all three layers in an integrated manner, we cannot understand the full potential of online digital ecosystems," said Roopa Kudva, managing director, Omidyar Network India.