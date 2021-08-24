BENGALURU: Growing open digital ecosystems in India are pivotal to country becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Nasscom said in its report ‘Digital India: The Platformization Play’.

“Public digital platforms can play a critical role in achieving this goal by building new solutions for service delivery, at population scale and lower cost," the report said.

Open digital ecosystem is a $700 billion opportunity for India which includes creation of new value of $500 billion--5.5% of India’s GDP--and generation of $200 billion in savings to the country.

India has built three of the largest public digital platforms in the world – Aadhar, the largest unique digital identity platform; UPI, the largest digital payments ecosystem; and CoWIN, the largest vaccination platform.

The report said that India was geared towards building public digital platforms across sectors, following a holistic approach to digitalisation.

The expansion and adoption of these Indian platforms globally will drive the next phase of growth. Expansion of BHIM UPI to other countries and making CoWIN open source and available to countries are some examples of Indian platforms going global.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.