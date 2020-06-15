Open Mumbai local trains for bank employees as well, demand unions

MUMBAI : As Mumbai local train services were resumed today, bank employees have demanded that they should also be allowed to board the trains as they are providing essential services to the people. From today, the Central Railway and Western Railway have started running selective suburban services over main line and harbour line only for essential staff as defined by the state government.

Bank employees are not being allowed to use the service to commute, bank unions said. "Since the railway authorities have started local trains for the employees from essential service but bank employees have been denied using that service as they are not in the list of essential services," Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tujapurkar said.

Bank employees are not being allowed to use the service to commute, bank unions said. "Since the railway authorities have started local trains for the employees from essential service but bank employees have been denied using that service as they are not in the list of essential services," Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tujapurkar said.

He said that it is disturbing to note that the government expects banks to extend uninterrupted services during lockdown but when it comes to using local train services, banks are not considered in the list of essential service providers.

Central Railway said around 1.25 lakh essential staff, including 50,000 on Western Railway, as identified by the state government are expected to travel by these trains.

"I tried to enter Dadar station in the morning to travel to my branch in Churchgate but police did not allow me," a Syndicate Bank employee told PTI.

Railways has also appealed to the public that only the essential staff as identified by the state government will be permitted to travel by selected suburban services and requested others not to rush to the stations.

In a letter written to the chief secretary, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) have requested to allow bank employees to use the suburban train services. "We earnestly request you to please extend this service to the bank employees to enable them to report to their duties regularly. This will also facilitate extending full-fledged banking services to all," the letter said.