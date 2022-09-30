Speaking on the occasion of this development, Anil Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said, "This is a proud moment for all of us that have built ONDC and an important one in evolution of e-commerce in India as an inclusive, democratised public good infrastructure. We look forward to public feedback at this beta test stage to confirm and strengthen the design as we look to roll out across the country in the coming weeks and months."