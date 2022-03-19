Open Network for Digital Commerce will democratize e-commerce: Goyal

Addressing the fifth edition of the annual 'Launchpad-The Entrepreneurship Summit' organised by BITS, Pilani, the minister also referred to startups as the innovation engine for the country. He said that currently India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and in just five years five years, the number of startups registered with DPIIT went up from 500 to more than 65,000, with over 90 unicorns in the nation.