Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Open SBI savings account anytime, anywhere online, read details here

Open SBI savings account anytime, anywhere online, read details here

To open the SBI savings account online, only Aadhaar details and PAN are required.
1 min read . 09:59 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to the SBI, a customer can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC (know your customer). It will be a paperless account and there is no need to visit branch.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Public lender State Bank of India on 3 September came out with a savings account scheme that can be created anytime and anywhere via its online app YONO. It also shared a video details on how to open a savings account.

Public lender State Bank of India on 3 September came out with a savings account scheme that can be created anytime and anywhere via its online app YONO. It also shared a video details on how to open a savings account.

Taking to Twitter, SBI wrote, "You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!."

Taking to Twitter, SBI wrote, "You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!."

According to the SBI, a customer can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC (know your customer). It will be a paperless account and there is no need to visit branch.

According to the SBI, a customer can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC (know your customer). It will be a paperless account and there is no need to visit branch.

ALSO READ: SBI launches WhatsApp services: How to check your balance, other details

ALSO READ: SBI launches WhatsApp services: How to check your balance, other details

To open the account, only Aadhaar details and PAN -- in physical -- are required.

To open the account, only Aadhaar details and PAN -- in physical -- are required.

Here are some features of the new scheme:

1) Customer will be able to transfer funds using NEFT, IMPS, UPI etc. through YONO app or Online SBI i.e. internet banking.

Here are some features of the new scheme:

1) Customer will be able to transfer funds using NEFT, IMPS, UPI etc. through YONO app or Online SBI i.e. internet banking.

2) Rupay classic card will be issued.

2) Rupay classic card will be issued.

3) 24*7 banking access through Yono app, internet banking and mobile banking.

3) 24*7 banking access through Yono app, internet banking and mobile banking.

4) SMS Alerts, SBI Quick Missed call facility available.

4) SMS Alerts, SBI Quick Missed call facility available.

5) Facility of transfer of accounts through Internet Banking channel.

5) Facility of transfer of accounts through Internet Banking channel.

6) Nomination facility is mandatory.

6) Nomination facility is mandatory.

7) Passbook will be issued, if requested by the customer.

7) Passbook will be issued, if requested by the customer.

8) For Cheque book, and No debit/voucher transaction or any other signature-based services, a customer will have to visit a nearby branch.

8) For Cheque book, and No debit/voucher transaction or any other signature-based services, a customer will have to visit a nearby branch.

The bank further said that charges for all other services will be in accordance with extant service charges applicable to Regular savings bank account.

The bank further said that charges for all other services will be in accordance with extant service charges applicable to Regular savings bank account.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.