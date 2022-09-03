Open SBI savings account anytime, anywhere online, read details here

According to the SBI, a customer can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC (know your customer). It will be a paperless account and there is no need to visit branch.
Public lender State Bank of India on 3 September came out with a savings account scheme that can be created anytime and anywhere via its online app YONO. It also shared a video details on how to open a savings account.
Taking to Twitter, SBI wrote, "You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!."
