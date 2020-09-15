Open to discussing import of scotch whisky into India from UK: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that India ensured all its international commitments were met during the pandemic. He said" “This is the trusted partnership India offers to the world which has been recognized. All through the pandemic, our services exports were at 90% of last year's level of the corresponding period.This has added to the credibility of India as a trusted partner world over. Under the leadership of NarendraModi, we have been able to earn the goodwill, friendship, trust of world leaders and countries".