‘Open to investigate but….’: Jaishankar opens up on Canada arresting 4 Indians for killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar
S Jaishankar's remarks came a day after Canadian authorities arrested a fourth Indian national in connection with the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
A day after Canada arrested the fourth Indian in connection with the murder of Khalistani separatist-terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External affairs minister S Jaishankar opened up on the investigation and said that the Canadian authorities didn't share anything with India to investigate the matter.