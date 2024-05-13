A day after Canada arrested the fourth Indian in connection with the murder of Khalistani separatist-terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External affairs minister S Jaishankar opened up on the investigation and said that the Canadian authorities didn't share anything with India to investigate the matter.

While addressing a seminar on Indian Capital Markets at the NSE in Mumbai, S Jaishankar said, "We are open to investigating it, but to date, we have never received anything specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies."

S Jaishankar's remarks came a day after the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of Canada's British Columbia (BC) province arrested a fourth Indian national in connection with the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder," the police statement said. "This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigations to hold responsible those who played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," it added.

Earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh and charged them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in June last year. He was designated as an "individual terrorist" by India and played a major role in conducting anti-India activities in Canada.

The killing evoked a huge diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the "agents of Indian governments" of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected Justin Trudeau's remarks as ‘absurd’ and even expelled several Canadian diplomats from India.

Canada sheltering those advocating violence against India

S Jaishankar's remarks are the same position the MEA spokesperson took after Canada informed India about the arrest of three Indian men. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Canadian authorities have shared no information or evidence with India regarding the case and are providing shelter to those who are advocating violence against India.

"Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties," Jaiswal added.

