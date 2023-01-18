Opened by mistake…: Scindia clarifies amid Tejasvi Surya-Indigo row

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday clarified that the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight last year was opened by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya by "mistake" and he already apologized for it. However, the minister did not name Tejasvi Surya directly but referred to him as the ‘passenger’.
"It is important to look at the facts. The (emergency) door was opened by him by mistake when the flight was on the ground and after all checks, the flight was allowed to take off. He also apologised for the mistake. All protocols were followed and DGCA has investigated the matter. It was found all protocols were followed and pressurisation was also checked," Scindia said.
Last December, the BJP accidentally opened the emergency exit of a flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli at the Chennai airport during the boarding process.
IndiGo also said the passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit door and apologised for the action. However, the airline did not identify the passenger but it was revealed that the passenger was South Bengaluru MP, Tejasvi Surya.
"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10 accidentally opened emergency exit during boarding process. Passenger apologised for the action. As per SOPs, aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks which led to delay departure," IndiGo statement said.
Meanwhile, a senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised, adding that it appears that by mistake, the right hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on the ground.
"The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," the official had said, as reported by PTI.
