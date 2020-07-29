Opening a new chapter in India’s military aviation, five Rafales touch down

The aircrafts’ landing in India coincides with India’s ties with China have frayed due to tensions along the border and the Indian military being vary of the possibility of a two front war with China and Pakistan. It also comes at a time when India is looking to emerge from the economic aftereffects of a stringent lockdown in April-May by attracting investors and firms looking to decouple their supply chains from China. Despite the lockdown and associated uncertainties, India managed to draw almost $ 20 billion in investments and pledges between April-July – in what is seen as a vote of confidence in the Indian economy.