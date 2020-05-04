Opening of liquor stores celebrated with prayers, aarti and flowers

BENGALURU : As liquor stores opened across several parts of India with the easing of lockdown restrictions in the third phase, booze lovers ushered in the resumption of liquor sales in a spirited fashion in Karnataka today. At some places people queued outside liquor stores from 3 am while at others tipplers performed prayers with flowers and even 'aarti'.

Liquor outlets had been shut in the state from March 25 following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the shutters went up, people thronged stores at several places and made no secret of their celebratory mood.

At some places, they flocked liquor shops even before day-break and performed "special prayers" with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores.

At many places, they came with umbrella, raincoat, newspapers and books and queued up as early as 3 am.

Karnataka: People line up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/3SmTwlO1w1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

At a liquor shop in Salegame Road in Hassan, the tipplers lit the traditional lamp and incense sticks, performed 'aarati' with camphor and decorated the store with the garland of flowers.

With folded hands, they all performed 'special prayers'.

In Mandya, the tipplers queued up before Martaanda liquor shop before dawn.

An hour before the sales were to resume, a few people burst crackers in celebration.

Some tipplers in Belagavi were more "enterprising."

They went to a liquor store on Sunday night itself, performed special prayers and placed their "representatives" in the form of slippers, bags and stones in the "social distancing boxes" they themselves had drawn so that they don't have to stand in queue in the morning.

An elderly woman Dakamma was the centre of attraction in Shivamogga.

The bent body did not bend the determination of this spirited lady, claimed to be 96-year-old, who was heard saying "liquor is good for health."

At the taluk headquarters town of Brahmavara in the coastal Udupidistrict, the queue of the booze lovers was reported to be almost half-a-kilometre.

Long queues were seen at liquor stores at Mariyappana Palyaand K R Puram, among others, in Bengaluru.

