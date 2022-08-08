Opening soon: Delhi to Kashmir route, comprising world’s tallest railway bridge6 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 06:44 AM IST
The tallest railway bridge in the world over the Chenab River is almost finished.
The Central government and Indian Railways will soon open the Delhi to Kashmir rail route for public travel since the project is nearing completion and the railway bridge over the Chenab River in the district of Reasi on the Baramulla railway line is also almost finished.